Motorists are being warned to take care this morning, following wintry conditions overnight.

Temperatures dropped to -4 degrees in places, and could plunge to as low as -6 degrees tonight.

Most motorways and main routes have been gritted today, however care is advised on secondary and local routes.

In Wicklow, the Old Military Rd remains closed between Glencree and the Sally Gap due to icy conditions while other roads in the South East are experiencing flooding.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email