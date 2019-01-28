MOTORISTS STILL TAKING CHANCES ON ROAD

634 motorists have been arrested for driving under the influence of drink or drugs since the start of the year.

In the past week alone 3 people were arrested for drug driving at a checkpoint in Cavan.

Over 27 thousand breath tests have been carried out so far in 2019 at over 5,700 checkpoints.

A car was caught doing 200 kilometres an hour in a 100 kilometre zone on the Castleisland to Limerick road.

Another vehicle was caught driving at 199 kilometres on the N21 at Reens West, Rathkeale in Limerick.

