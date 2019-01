Two data centres are opening in Dublin and Wicklow, creating almost 200 jobs.

Echelon Data Centres Limited is building the new developments in Clondalkin and Arklow, with over 900 workers to be hired during the construction phase.

190 operational positions will be created as part of the €1 billion investment.

Niall Molloy, Chief Executive of Echelon Data Centres, says recruitment for those positions will begin next year.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email