NEW TEACHER PAY CLAIMS TO BE ADDRESSED NEXT YEAR

News Desk News
061026-N-5271J-014 Sasebo, Japan (Oct. 26, 2006) - Jennifer Tonder (right), a teacher's aide for a 3rd-4th grade multi-age class, discusses the various books available from the Reading Is Fundamental (RIF) grant given to Sasebo Elementary School with a student. The RIF donated 1,000 books to the school's library. Sasebo Elementary was the first overseas school to receive the RIF grant. U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Johnstone (RELEASED)

The Minister for Education says he will address the issue of pay for new teachers next year.

Unions are warning of a recruitment and retention crisis in schools as a TUI survey shows 75% of principals questioned have had no applications for teaching positions in the past 12 months.

Pay scales for new entrants, compared with more established teachers, are being blamed, with many taking up jobs in the private sector instead.

Education Minister Joe McHugh says he will look at the issue after the 2020 public sector pay agreement runs out.

More News