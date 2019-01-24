ONLINE MENTAL HEALTH SERVICES WILL BE USED TO TACKLE INDUSTRY VACANCIES

The provision of a full time psychiatric consultant to treat children and adolescents in Wexford is still no closer after a meeting of members of Mental Health Warriors and Minister Jim Daly yesterday.

Caroline Smith was on Morning Mix where she described yesterday’s meeting as rushed after the Minister was 30 minutes late.

The delegation was told efforts to fill the vacancy are proving difficult, but that the idea of an online service is being investigated.

The online treatment will result in the patient presenting for consultation by clicking a button and a consultant will be contacted via video link.

The treatment will then proceed to hospitalisation and/or medication as required.

Caroline feels given the complexity and sensitivity around mental illness, this form of treatment won’t work.

