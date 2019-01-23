POLICE REMAINING HOPEFUL THAT NEW CARDIFF MAN SALA MADE IT TO A LIFE RAFT

Police searching for the plane carrying footballer Emiliano Sala are prioritising the theory that he and the pilot made it on to a life raft.

The search has resumed for Cardiff City’s new signing after the light aircraft he was travelling on from Nantes disappeared over the English Channel.

Sala complained about a plane that looked like it was “about to fall apart” in a final message before his disappearance.

The Argentine was due to become the Welsh club’s most expensive signing ever after a €17 million fee was agreed between the clubs.

