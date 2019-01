There’s excitment in the South East with the announcement that Presenting Percy will run at Gowran Park this January.

The current Gold Cup favourite will get a great run out as Pat Kelly puts the 8 year old in the Galmoy Hurdle on Tyestes Day.

The star horse won the same race last year on his way to winning the RSA Chase at Cheltenham.

Galway trainer Kelly will be hoping to go one better this year as Presenting Percy is now the Gold Cup favourite 2 months out from the meeting.

