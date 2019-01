Events are taking place in Dublin today to celebrate the life of musician Luke Kelly.

The former member of the Dubliners died 35 years ago today.

To mark the occasion, sculptures are being unveiled at Guild Street in the Docklands and South King Street in the city centre.

A commemorative concert is also due to take place in Liberty Hall tonight.

Arts Officer with Dublin City Council, Ray Yeates, says it’s important that he’s remembered in the same way as other great artists.

