Taxi groups have criticised a proposal for an Uber-style taxi system in rural Ireland.

Junior minister Jim Daly has suggested allowing locals in small towns and villages to pick people up through an app close to where they live.

The Irish Taxi Driver Federation says it would ruin the “professionalism” of the industry.

Fianna Fail’s Transport Spokesperson Robert Troy thinks the system would help tackle rural isolation.

