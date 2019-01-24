THOUSANDS OF WOMEN WILL NEED REPEAT SMEAR TESTS AS CERVICALCHECK GOES ON

The HSE has confirmed that up to 6,000 women will likely be called for a repeat smear test.

Quest Laboratories advised CervicalCheck last November that it had identified a problem in relation to standard HPV tests that have been carried out outside of the recommended timeframe.

HPV testing is an additional form of screening on samples where low-grade abnormalities have been detected.

The Health Service has moved to reassure that there is little risk to women’s health but will call those affected for a repeat smear as reassurance.

It expects all women to be informed by the end of next week and their retests will be processed as a priority.

