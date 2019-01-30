WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENTS AIM TO BRING BACK DUNCANNON’S BLUE FLAG

Residents of the Duncannon area of South County Wexford will welcome the news that efforts are under way to improve the water quality to to reclaim the blue flag for Duncannon beach.

A new initiative will see grant aid of 550,000 euro from the European Innovation Project through the Department of Agriculture.

Wexford County Council will be the main drivers behind the project which will bring together all relevant parties such as farmers, Scientists and NGOs.

Best practice and implementation of agricultural discharge and other waste management will be outlined by Teagasc and a planned approach going forward to improve the water quality.

As part of the initiative, regular updates will provided to the local community on the progress with a view to restoring water quality to European standards.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email