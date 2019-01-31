WB YEATS DEBACLE COULD HAVE LEAD TO POSSIBLE CANCELLATION OF ROSSLARE SERVICE

The intention of Irish Ferries to discontinue its service from Rosslare to France may be influenced by the company’s resistance to paying compensation for cancelled bookings over the delay in the WB Yeats coming into service last year.

Thats according to a report in the Irish Times today.

The report comes as Irish Ferries issued a statement saying its discussions with the National Transport Authority on the interpretation of EU regulations was a critical factor in announcing they were unlikely to operate the Rosslare France route in 2019.

In December the company said the decision was down to passenger preference to use the Dublin/France route.

There are calls for Irish Ferries to clarify the situation as concern in Wexford is growing over its future plans for the usage of Rosslare Europort.

