WEXFORD MAN IN RUNWAY SPAT TO BE SENTENCED IN APRIL

A 24 year old County Wexford man is to be sentenced in April after pleading guilty to assault on two Dublin Airport employees on September 27th last year.

Patrick Keogh from Oulart was running to catch a flight to Amsterdam with his girlfriend, but when they got to the departure gate they were too late.

Keogh proceeded to run out on to the airport runway breaking through a security barrier when he was tackled by two airport personnel.

He was originally charged with criminal damage, but yesterday the charge was changed to assault to which he pleaded guilty.

