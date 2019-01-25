WEXFORD NAME TEAM FOR FIRST DIVISION 4 TEST AWAY TO LEITRIM

The Wexford footballers will get their league campaign underway away to Leitrim on Sunday.

Paul McLoughlin’s men were relegated from Division 3 last year after a disappointing league campaign.

There are a number of new faces with Jonathan Bealin, Conor Devitt and Martin O’Connor all getting their first start in the league.

Wexford had a decent preseason winning 2 and losing 1 game in the O’Byrne Cup.

Leitrim are now under the management of Terry Hyland who had some success in charge of the Cavan footballers.

South East Radio will provide updates from that game during our live coverage of the Hurlers game with Limerick on Sunday.

The hurling team will be announced after training tonight

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email