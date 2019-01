Gardai in New Ross are investigating an accident which occurred in Wellingtonbridge yesterday.

The accident in which an elderly pedestrian was struck by a car happened around 10am in The Willows housing estate.

The woman was taken to Waterford University Hospital where she remains in a critical condition.

Anybody with any information on the accident is asked to contact New Ross Gardai on 051 421204.

