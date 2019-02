Two men in their 20s appeared before Gorey District Court this morning following an armed robbery at a Post Office in Wexford.

On Monday morning, two men armed with a knife and an iron bar entered the Post Office in Bridgetown.

They demanded cash and threatened staff before making off with a sum of money.

Gardaí arrested two men in relation to the incident later that afternoon and they were both detained at Wexford Garda Station.

