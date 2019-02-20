287 NEW SOCIAL HOUSES BROUGHT ON STREAM IN WEXFORD LAST YEAR

The government met its target for new social housing last year.

8,422 new homes were brought into the stock – more than the expected 7,869.

In Wexford, 287 new homes were brought into the active social housing stock through a breakdown of 118 new builds, 129 acquisitions and 40 long term leases.

This ranks Wexford County Council as the 10th best council for building social houses last year behind the likes of Waterford City and County, Meath and Kildare.

The number of new social homes in 2018 was an increase of 85% on the previous year.

