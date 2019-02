377 CARS DRIVEN BY LEARNERS SEIZED BY GARDAI SINCE DECEMBER

Almost 8 cars a day were seized from unaccompanied learner drivers since new legislation was brought in.

Since December, Gardaí have been able to seize any vehicle being driven by someone on a provisional licence unaccompanied.

According to the Irish Times, 377 cars driven by unaccompanied learners were impounded from December 22nd until February 10th.

New powers were brought in under the ‘Clancy Amendment’, named after a mother and daughter from Cork who were killed in a crash caused by a learner driver.

