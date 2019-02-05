5 PROJECTS IN WEXFORD TO RECEIVE RURAL REGENERATION FUNDING BOOST

Five projects in Wexford are to benefit from a €62m fund for Rural Ireland.

The projects to benifit are in New Ross, Gorey, Wexford and Hook Head.

Among the projects that have been approved for funding are a major renovation of Johnstown Castle, as well as the redevelopment of part of Gorey town centre.

There will also be a €1.5m upgrade of the National Heritage Park at Ferrycarrig and the Hook Peninsula.

Rural and Community Development Minister Michael Ring made the announcement yesterday under his Department’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

