Public sympathy for nurses and midwives taking industrial action increased from 64 per cent to 71 per cent in recent weeks.

The strike was suspended last night, however according to research from iReach, 74 per cent of people say they would continue to support industrial action if pay demands were not reached.

69 per cent of people surveyed feel the government is responsible for the current situation, while one in five say they were personally affected by the strike.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email