BOY IN HOSPITAL AFTER FALLING UNDER A BUS IN ENNISCORTHY

A number of inquiries are under way between Gardai, the bus Company and the Health and Safety Authority following a 15 year old boy’s fall under a bus in Enniscorthy

The accident happened on Abbey Quay yesterday evening as students were boarding school buses to go home.

The student slipped under the bus and was rushed to Wexford General Hospital with serious injuries.

He has since been transferred to Cork University Hospital where specialist treatment is being given to the boy’s arm.

The boy was waiting to be brought home to the Ballysimon area of Monageer when it’s believed he fell under the bus.

