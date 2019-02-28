BUNCLODY GOLF COURSE TO HOLD IRISH PGA CHAMPIONSHIP IN AUGUST

Bunclody Golf and Fishing Club has been chosen as the venue for this years Irish PGA Championship

the Golfing Union of Ireland announced this morning.

This is the first time the championship has been held in County Wexford.

The 109th edition of the PGA championship will see participants challenged by the Jeff Howes designed course.

The event will be proceeded by a Pro Am tournament and will get underway properly on August 19th.

The tournament has brought out the stars of the Irish golfing world and has been won by the likes of Padraig Harrington, Paul McGinley and Christy O’Connor in the past.

The news has been welcomed by local councillors with Fianna Fail’s Barbara Anne Murphy saying that the tournament will bring a huge boost to the local economy.

