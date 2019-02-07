CLONROCHE WATER STILL SAFE TO DRINK DESPITE PRESENCE OF PESTICIDE

Large amounts in pesticides have been detected in drinking water sources in Clonroche, and the EPA has added the supply area onto their Remedial Action List (RAL).

The pesticide Bentazon was found during a recent check of the water supply and is over the recommended EU level of 0.1 micro-grams per litre.

The HSE have been consulted as have the Department of Agriculture.

There is no threat to public health and Irish Water are reassuring customers that their water is still safe to drink.

Further tests will be carried out.

Brian O’Leary is the Wexford lead for Irish Water and spoke on the Morning Mix assuring the public that the water is safe to drink and the situation will be monitored.

