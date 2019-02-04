DAYLIGHT ROBBERY AT SOUTH WEXFORD POST OFFICE

There has been a robbery on the Post Office in Bridgetown this morning

The incident happened at around 10.40 when two masked men entered the premises.

They were wearing high viz vests along with motor bike helmets

They demanded cash and made off with an undisclosed sum of money in the Kilmore Quay direction in a black saloon type car with the partial reg of 07 G

Gardai are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious this in the Bridgetown area before or after ten O Clock to contact them

