DEVELOPER IN NEGOTIATIONS TO BUILD 400 HOMES IN GOREY

Negotiations are underway with a well known Dublin developer with a view to building almost 400 houses and apartments in Gorey.

The developer Gerry Gannon plans to develop one of his biggest projects outside of Dublin.

The development would see 64 duplex units, 172 apartments and 128 houses.

Mr Gannon is in consultation with An Board Pleanala.

The well known developer was one of the Maple 10 who bought shares in Anglo Irish Bank to reduce Sean Quinn’s stake in the lending Institution.

He was also co-owner of the K Club at one stage before selling his share to Michael Smurfit in order to pay off his dept of €1 billion to Anglo Irish Bank.

The Roscommon native continues to be a dominant force in the property business in Dublin.

If the housing project in Gorey gets the go-ahead, it will make Gorey the fastest growing town in the country.

