DOCTORS PROTEST OUTSIDE DAIL AGAINST RECRUITMENT CRISIS FOR GPS

Up to 500 doctors are set to protest outside the Dail this afternoon.

The NAGP says there’s a recruitment crisis for doctors, with around half of all new GP graduates leaving the country to work abroad.

Doctor William Lynch from the Enniscorthy Medical Centre says the service is at breaking point because of the cuts during austerity which have not bee re-instated.

Doctor Walsh gives an example of a public patient with a medical card aged 55.

Doctors receive 55 euro per annam regardless of the number of visits or the level of treatment required.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email