DONOHOE ADMITS GOVERNMENT GOT THINGS WRONG OVER CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL

The Finance Minister has accepted the government needs to learn lessons about how it can better manage large state infrastructure projects.

There’s been widespread criticism of how cost over-runs at the National Children’s Hospital have been handled.

Health Minister Simon Harris apologised to the Dail yesterday over what he knew and when – but is still facing a motion of no confidence.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admits the government got things wrong on the Children’s Hospital project

