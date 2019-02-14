ENNISCORTHY FLOOD RELIEF AND OYLEGATE BYPASS MIGHT BE HIT BY HOSPITAL OVERRUN

There are fears that the Enniscorthy Flood Relief plan could be one of the capital projects to be hit as a result of the National Children’s Hospital over-run.

Earlier this week, Transport Minister Shane Ross hinted that the Oylegate bypass may not go ahead as quickly as originally planned, despite the allocation of €800,000 for preparatory works.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald was on Morning Mix where she said the people of Enniscorthy need to be told exactly what is going to happen regarding the long awaited and much needed flood relief project.

