A no deal Brexit could see food prices rise by up to 45%.

Retail groups are also warning of shortages of some products in supermarkets if Britain crashes out of the EU at the end of March.

The cost of clothes and electronic goods is also expected to increase if there’s higher tariffs on products coming from the UK.

Director of Retail Ireland, Thomas Burke, says it’ll be food where the biggest impact will be felt.

