GARDAI IDENTIFY FERNS BODY FOUND LYING IN A DITCH IN BALLYANDREW

Gardai have formally identified the woman’s body that was found near Ballyandrew in Ferns in January.

The woman was an English national who lived in Wexford for a number of years but due to a family request, Gardai are not in a position to release the woman’s name.

Bodily remains were discovered in the Ferns area around lunchtime on the 9th of January

They were in a decomposed state and was found by a woman out walking her dog in the Ballyandrew area.

A post mortem examination was carried out by the State Pathologist Dr Linda Muldoon.

She told Gardai that the exam had shown no evidence of any foul play in the woman’s death and that she was around 50 years of age.

There was no confirmed time frame for how long the body had been lying in the ditch.

