GARDAI RENEW APPEAL FOR MISSING WATERFORD WOMAN

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information on a woman missing from Waterford since December last year.

54 year old Mary Ryan was last seen at Clonard Park on December 15th.

She’s described as being 6’2″ in height, of slender build with black hair. It’s not known what she was wearing when last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station.

Meanwhile searches are still underway for missing Ballymurn man PJ Fanning.

He has been missing since Saturday night and searches along the river Slaney yesterday evening found nothing.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email