GLANBIA RECORD 4.1% INCREASE IN REVENUE AHEAD OF BREXIT CHALLENGE

South East food giant Glanbia has recorded revenue of €2.4 billion, an increase of 4.1% in its annual results for 2018 announced this morning.

The Kilkenny based multinational is now supplying countries around with world with dairy based foods and nutritional supplements.

It is currently operating with a milkpool of 2.7 billion litres.

Group Managing Director Siobhan Talbot said while Brexit is posing a challenge they are working to mitigate the negative effects it might have for the business.

