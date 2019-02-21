GOREY TO INTRODUCE ‘AGE FRIENDLY’ STREET PARKING TO HELP THE ELDERLY

Gorey in North Wexford is working on providing a number of street parking spaces designated for older drivers.

The initiative is in conjunction with the Wexford branch of the Older Peoples Council.

Three space have been identified to begin and will be in close proximity to financial services buildings.

More designated age friendly parking spaces will be provide in Gorey and other towns across Wexford in the near future.

Kevin Molloy is chairperson of the County Wexford Older Peoples Council.

He says the Council have been very progressive in their approach to this parking initiative.

