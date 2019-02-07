GOVERNMENT BUYS 16 ACRE SITE TO DEAL WITH CHECKS IN ROSSLARE

Emergency plans to introduce customs controls at Rosslare Europort have moved a step closer.

The government has purchased sixteen acres at the port to carry out checks on imports in the event of a no deal Brexit.

The sixteen acres are on the site of a former car distribution centre and are about two kilometeres from the port.

According to media reports today, the land is being purchased by the OPW for use by the Revenue Commissioners and the Department of Agriculture to carry out customs inspections on imports coming from the United Kingdom in the event of a no deal Brexit.

The site which is currently owned by a haulage and logistics company is viewed as a temporary measure where lorries will be diverted if they require customs clearance.

Longer term there are plans to construct a single centralised compound in Rosslare with inspection bays, parking and dedicated border control post on a four acre site adjacent to the port.

