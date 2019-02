People’s health will suffer as a result of the VAT increase on food supplements, according to the Irish Health Trade Association.

From Friday, 23 per cent will be added to all vitamins, minerals and fish oils, including iron, vitamin C, omega 3 and probiotics.

The IHTA is calling on the Finance Minister to reverse the move, which it says is threatening 1,800 jobs and 200 independent health stores.

