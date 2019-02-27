HOWLIN WELCOMES DELAYING OF HEALTH SUPPLEMENT VAT INCREASE

A proper reaction to ‘genuine outrage’ among health supplement users.

That’s the view of the Labour Party leader, following the decision by Revenue to delay placing a 23% VAT rate on vitamins and food supplements until November.

It was due to be introduced this Friday, but was met with widespread opposition from people claiming it could potentially have negative impacts on their health.

Brendan Howlin says delaying the tax was the right thing to do, but it wasn’t the outcome he was expecting.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email