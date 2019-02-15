HYNES JEWELLERS TO RE-OPEN AFTER REVENUE SEIZURE YESTERDAY

The owner of a well known jewellry shop in Wexford Town has confirmed bailiffs executed two warrants on behalf of the Revenue Commissioners at the store yesterday afternoon.

They seized all of the stock from the store.

Frank Hynes of Hynes Jewellers on Main Street in the town has told South East Radio News he believes both warrants are “wrong” and the figures in them are “completely bogus”.

Mr. Hynes says his accountants and auditor are currently working on resolving the matter with local Revenue representatives today.

He says Hynes Jewellers will re-open today and he has confirmed all repairs are still safe and secure.

Mr. Hynes has apologised to his customers for any inconvenience caused.

He is currently being treated at Wexford General Hospital for what’s believed to be stress related issues.

