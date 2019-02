Almost three quarters of motorists consider themselves to be a better driver than their partner.

A survey by CarsIreland.ie shows using a mobile topped the list of driving complaints at 27 per cent, while not indicating and tailgating came in at a close second and third place.

27 per cent admitted to singing in the car, but over half of those will do it when they’re alone.

Just 2 per cent of respondents admitted to being ‘aggressive’ on the road.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email