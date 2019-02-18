JUST THREE IDA SITE VISITS TO WEXFORD

County Wexford was near the bottom of the list for IDA site visits last year
Figures released following a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail show just three site visits by IDA backed companies were made to County Wexford in the past twelve months
This is the same number as for Roscommon and Monaghan but however in County Wicklow there was just one site visit
In total there were 607 IDA assisted site visits last year with almost forty five per cent of them taking place in Dublin followed by Cork and Galway
