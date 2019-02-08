LEO IN BELFAST TO DISCUSS BREXIT WITH NORTHERN IRELAND PARTIES

The Taoiseach is travelling to Belfast today for meetings with all the major political parties to discuss Brexit and the restoration of the power sharing executive in the North.

Leo Varadkar will also meet with the British Prime Minister in Dublin later this evening.

Theresa May wants to try to change the deal for how the border could operate after Brexit.

The EU has suggested it could find agreement with some of the British Labour party’s proposals.

It’s set out five aims, including staying in the EU customs union.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email