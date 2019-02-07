LOCAL GOVERNMENT MINISTER TO HEAR SUBMISSIONS ON WEXFORD BOUNDARIES ROW

Minister of State for local government John Paul Pheelan has asked Wexford County Council to make a submission to his office outlining concerns it may have with regard to proposed electoral boundary changes.

It follows a Statutory Instrument order on December 19th that Kilmuckridge would be amalgamated to Gorey making it the largest Municipal District in the county with 10 seats.

This would result in Enniscorthy only having six seats on the 34-member Council.

A number of Local representatives on Wexford County Council expressed anger at the move.

Fine Gael councillor Paddy Kavanagh was one of the first to object to the order saying it would have serious consequences for the share out local authority funding and he said it seriously weakens his chance of re-election to Wexford County Council

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email