MAJOR HOUSING DEVELOPMENTS PLANNED FOR ENNISCORTHY

Planning permission has been granted for a major new housing development in Enniscorthy.

Almost two hundred house and apartments are to be constructed at Carley’s Bridge.

Wexford County Council has granted planning permission for the development of a mix of semi detached, terraced houses and apartments on a ten hectare site on the outskirts of Enniscorthy.

The planning application was lodged last June by Torca Developments a Dublin construction company based in Ballsbridge and run by brothers Phelim and Oisin O’Connor

The multi million euro development will consist of 187 houses and apartments and will be serviced by new amenities to cater for the development.

The Carley’s Bridge site is close to the new bypass linking the N30 with the new M11 motorway.

Meanwhile 59 units are to be constructed on the Milehouse Road.

Minister Paul Kehoe said the new developments will see the housing list in the town reduced by over 7% if all goes to plan.

