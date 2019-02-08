MAN KILLED FOLLOWING COLLISION ON THE N30 THIS MORNING

Gardai are investigating after a man was killed in a two car collision near Clonroche this morning.

The accident occured near the Ballymacksey Cross area of the county.

The man in his 50s died when the car he was driving collided with a truck at around 7:25am.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post mortem is to take place.

The N30 is currently closed as Gardai carry out a technical examination.

Local diversions are in place and Gardai are appealing for witnesses.

