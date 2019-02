Wexford Independent TD Mick Wallace has slammed the awarding of the contract for the National Children’s Hospital to BAM.

He told the Dail that further analysis of the costs and overrun of the project was urgently merited when they became known to the government.

BAM are also involved in the construction works on the Enniscorthy and New Ross bypasses.

Mick Wallace says BAM has been known for upping prices in the past.

