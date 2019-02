A new EU/Singapore trade deal, which is expected to be ratified today, could benefit Irish farmers.

MEPs in Strasbourg will vote on the deal later – it follows two other deals with Japan and Canada in the last year.

The deal would result in tariffs being largely eliminated in the next five years.

MEP for Ireland South, Sean Kelly, told the EU Parliament this trade agreement is well-timed for Irish farmers.

