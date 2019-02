The leader of the so called new IRA in Dublin has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of a dissident republican in Co Meath.

Peter Butterly was shot dead outside the Huntsman Inn in Gormanston in March 2013.

His widow described him as an excellent, loving and proud father and said life without him is a living nightmare.

44 year old Kevin Braney of Glenshane Crescent in Tallaght was convicted by the Special Criminal Court and has been jailed for life.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email