NURSES ENTER THIRD STRIKE DAY AS HARRIS BELIEVES ACTION CAN BE RESOLVED

The Health Minister believes the dispute with nurses can be resolved but it will require some imagination.

A third day of strike action is underway with three more strikes planned for next week.

Thousands of medical appointments have been cancelled with the HSE warning it will become more difficult to reschedule patients if the action continues.

Minister Simon Harris thinks it can be sorted out.

The head of the INMO is rejecting criticism that patient safety is being put at risk as a result of the nurses strike.

General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha says their members are still providing cover on strike days.

