PAC TO LOOK AT NATIONAL BROADBAND PLAN CONTROVERSY TODAY

The country’s telecoms providers are before the Public Accounts Committee today to discuss the controversial National Broadband Plan.

The plan to bring high speed broadband to more than 500,000 homes and businesses has stalled, with just one bidder remaining.

Chairman of the PAC has been critical of the Government’s handling of the project, and says it has the potential for cost overruns greater than those seen with the National Children’s Hospital project.

Fianna Fáil TD Sean Fleming says he doesn’t believe we’re currently in a competitive tendering situation.

