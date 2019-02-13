PARENTS URGED TO WATCH OUT FOR APP BEING USED BY BULLIES “TELLONYM”

Parents of primary school children are being urged to check their child’s phone and to be aware of an app called “Tellonym”.

This latest craze doing the rounds allows users to post disgusting and upsetting messages which can have devastating consequences for the receiver of such material.

The app lets users post anonymously and has been compared to the likes of Ask.fm and Curious Cat.

Mary is a mother of one child who has been bullied on this app and was on Morning Mix.

She says her daughter received vile messages for bullies and the app is a nightmare for parents.

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email