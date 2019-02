Payments are to start flowing to pensioners this week who were denied a bigger penison due to budgetary changes brought in 2012

It effected many home makers who took time out to rear families in the 1970s and 80s

The government was forced to recognise this last year and make budgetary allowances for it

New Ross Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Sheehan was one of the prime motivators of the change

